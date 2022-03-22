Analysts Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KREF. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 465.17, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.00. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.18%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

