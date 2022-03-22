Analysts Offer Predictions for Apyx Medical Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Apyx Medical in a research note issued on Friday, March 18th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

APYX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $7.16 on Monday. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,990,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

