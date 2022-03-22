Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2022 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline boasts an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that generate stable, recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. Offering solutions to the pipeline limitations in Canada, Pembina’s growth story looks compelling. The company’s integrated business model and diversified presence offers attractive upside opportunity compared to most of its peers. Pembina Pipeline also has a very strong dividend track record. The company’s lower commodity price risk is another positive. However, Pembina hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-led downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes. The firm’s high net debt levels remain a cause of worry too, while an elevated payout ratio means that Pembina is paying out more than what it earns. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

3/3/2022 – Pembina Pipeline is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

3/3/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

3/2/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

3/2/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

3/1/2022 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/1/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$43.50 to C$44.50.

2/28/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

2/25/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

2/14/2022 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

2/9/2022 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline boasts an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that generate stable, recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. Offering solutions to the pipeline limitations in Canada, Pembina’s growth story looks compelling. The company’s integrated business model and diversified presence offers attractive upside opportunity compared to most of its peers. Pembina Pipeline also has a very strong dividend track record. The company’s lower commodity price risk is another positive. However, Pembina hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-led downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes. The firm’s high net debt levels remain a cause of worry too, while an elevated payout ratio means that Pembina is paying out more than what it earns. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

1/26/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,039,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 577,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 48,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

