Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Unilever (ULVR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Unilever (LON: ULVR) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,200 ($42.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.44) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/9/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/4/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($44.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2022 – Unilever had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/23/2022 – Unilever had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,700 ($61.87) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/15/2022 – Unilever was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,400 ($44.76).

2/14/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($44.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/14/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($60.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/11/2022 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($53.98) to GBX 4,000 ($52.66). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,600 ($60.56) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($60.56) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/10/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,750 ($49.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/10/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,500 ($46.08) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/10/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,650 ($61.22) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/9/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($44.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/8/2022 – Unilever had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/3/2022 – Unilever had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($44.76) price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,800 ($63.19) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/1/2022 – Unilever had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,750 ($49.37) price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,650 ($61.22) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/25/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,600 ($60.56) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($59.24) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/24/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,750 ($49.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of LON:ULVR traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.30) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,428 ($45.13). 957,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,685.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,848.38. Unilever PLC has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($43.02) and a one year high of GBX 4,388 ($57.77). The stock has a market cap of £87.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.47) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,246.45). Also, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($49.54) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($198,156.92). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

