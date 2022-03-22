Analysts Set Expectations for Guess?, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guess? in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year.

Get Guess? alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. Guess? has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Guess? by 90.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.