Analysts Set Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target at $34.99

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.26) to €5.55 ($6.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($52.97) to €48.40 ($53.19) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 246,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. Equities analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.07%.

About Infineon Technologies (Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.