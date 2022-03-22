Analysts Set Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) PT at $88.00

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of analysts have commented on IPSEY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €78.00 ($85.71) to €88.00 ($96.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ipsen in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

