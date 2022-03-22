Analysts Set Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Target Price at $26.20

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPRT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 92.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.23. 103,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,999. The company has a market cap of $455.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.