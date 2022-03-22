Analysts Set PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target at $74.33

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $69.69. 1,200,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $72.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,203,919 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

