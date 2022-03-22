Analysts Set Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Target Price at €71.47

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.47 ($78.54).

A number of research analysts have commented on G24 shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($73.30) target price on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($80.22) target price on Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Scout24 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

ETR:G24 traded down €0.78 ($0.86) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €52.54 ($57.74). 580,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.42. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($51.54) and a 52 week high of €73.36 ($80.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.11.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

