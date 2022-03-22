Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Anglo American (AAL)

Anglo American (LON: AAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/21/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price target on the stock.

3/20/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,150 ($41.47) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 4,100 ($53.98). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($38.18) to GBX 3,050 ($40.15). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,150 ($41.47) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($46.08) to GBX 3,600 ($47.39). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,500 ($46.08) to GBX 3,600 ($47.39). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 3,200 ($42.13) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,075 ($40.48) to GBX 3,150 ($41.47). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($36.20) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($46.08) price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,075 ($40.48) price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.44) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($46.08) price target on the stock.

Shares of AAL traded up GBX 65.53 ($0.86) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,975.53 ($52.34). 1,382,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The company has a market cap of £53.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,556.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,110.26. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,350 ($30.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.52).

Get Anglo American plc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.59), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,152,328.86).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.