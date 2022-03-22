Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Anglo American (AAL)

Anglo American (LON: AAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/21/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price target on the stock.
- 3/20/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,150 ($41.47) price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/10/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 4,100 ($53.98). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($38.18) to GBX 3,050 ($40.15). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,150 ($41.47) price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($46.08) to GBX 3,600 ($47.39). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,500 ($46.08) to GBX 3,600 ($47.39). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 3,200 ($42.13) price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,075 ($40.48) to GBX 3,150 ($41.47). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/7/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($36.20) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($46.08) price target on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price target on the stock.
- 1/28/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,075 ($40.48) price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.44) price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($46.08) price target on the stock.
Shares of AAL traded up GBX 65.53 ($0.86) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,975.53 ($52.34). 1,382,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The company has a market cap of £53.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,556.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,110.26. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,350 ($30.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.52).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
