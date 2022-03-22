Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/14/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 56 ($0.74).

3/11/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 62 ($0.82) to GBX 58 ($0.76).

3/7/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/2/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/8/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,559,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,675,000 after buying an additional 701,420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,161,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,113,000 after buying an additional 662,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,649,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,155,000 after buying an additional 1,570,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

