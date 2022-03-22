Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ConocoPhillips (COP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP):

3/18/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $131.00.

3/14/2022 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

3/7/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are there for the firm in Eagle Ford, where it owns about 1,600 undrilled locations that could provide access to huge reserves. With the acquisition of Shell Enterprises’ Delaware basin position, ConocoPhillips has strengthened its position in the Permian. With the $9.5 billion in a cash transaction, COP has acquired roughly 225,000 net acres and producing properties in Texas. In 2022, the company expects its production at roughly 1.8 MMBoE/D, suggesting an improvement from 1.5 MMBoE/D last year. Also, ConocoPhillips revised higher its expected 2022 return of capital to shareholders. The new guidance is at $8 billion. Consequently, ConocoPhillips is considered a preferred energy firm to own now.”

2/4/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $107.00 to $120.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $97.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $111.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $94.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $91.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $107.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $88.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

COP traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,100,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,668,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.91. The company has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $104.44.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.