Analyzing CION Invt (CION) and Its Competitors

CION Invt (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) is one of 693 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CION Invt to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CION Invt and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Invt 75.48% 7.94% 4.16% CION Invt Competitors 34.68% -22.50% 2.29%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CION Invt and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Invt 0 1 0 0 2.00 CION Invt Competitors 183 718 1015 21 2.45

CION Invt currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.07%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 66.84%. Given CION Invt’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CION Invt has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CION Invt and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CION Invt $157.35 million $118.76 million 10.20 CION Invt Competitors $1.17 billion $59.24 million -24.56

CION Invt’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CION Invt. CION Invt is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of CION Invt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Invt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CION Invt pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. CION Invt pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.4% and pay out 46.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CION Invt lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

CION Invt competitors beat CION Invt on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

CION Invt Company Profile (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

