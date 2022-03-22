Analyzing Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) & Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) and Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Kinetik and Altus Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kinetik
|$160.62 million
|6.69
|$99.22 million
|$5.13
|12.89
|Altus Midstream
|$148.41 million
|7.24
|$80.48 million
|$5.13
|12.89
Profitability
This table compares Kinetik and Altus Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kinetik
|25.18%
|-11.27%
|2.94%
|Altus Midstream
|69.18%
|-20.25%
|4.31%
Dividends
Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Altus Midstream pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Altus Midstream pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Altus Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kinetik and Altus Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kinetik
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Altus Midstream
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Kinetik currently has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.89%. Given Kinetik’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Altus Midstream.
Volatility & Risk
Kinetik has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Midstream has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Altus Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.