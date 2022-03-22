Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLAN. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,342. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

