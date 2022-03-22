Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 264,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,373,826 shares.The stock last traded at $64.68 and had previously closed at $64.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. cut their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.76.

Get Anaplan alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,273,342. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.