AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANAB. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

ANAB stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 149,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 58,563 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

