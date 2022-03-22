Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.
AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.13) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.76) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 4,100 ($53.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.96).
Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 4,006 ($52.74) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,556.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,110.26. The firm has a market cap of £53.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.64. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20.
Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
