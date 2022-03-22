ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ANSYS by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,990 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,461,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in ANSYS by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after purchasing an additional 118,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ANSYS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $310.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.40 and its 200-day moving average is $359.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.09.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

