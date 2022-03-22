Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) target price on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.77) to GBX 1,340 ($17.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,300 ($17.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,410 ($18.56).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,760.50 ($23.18) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.96). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,444.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,412.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

