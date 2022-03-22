Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s 2nd Largest Position

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,829,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 17,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in Apple by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 52,417 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 88,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.54. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

