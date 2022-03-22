Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $45,308.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $158,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aqua Metals (Get Rating)
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.
