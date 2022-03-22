Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.7% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Microsoft by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 18,768 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinia Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.16 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.14 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

