Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $670.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 670 ($8.82) and last traded at GBX 905.60 ($11.92), with a volume of 1235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 885 ($11.65).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 907.57. The company has a market capitalization of £136.05 million and a PE ratio of 51.99.
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.
