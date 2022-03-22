ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Cormark

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.44.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$16.45 on Monday. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$7.16 and a one year high of C$16.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$11.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

About ARC Resources (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.