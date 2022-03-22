ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ARC Resources traded as high as C$16.52 and last traded at C$16.43, with a volume of 3188478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.58.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.44.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$11.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.