Archaea Energy Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Archaea Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari forecasts that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Archaea Energy stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68. Archaea Energy has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $22.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $758,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

