Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AWI. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.64. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

