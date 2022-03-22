Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Down 7% Following Insider Selling

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shares fell 7% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $40.85 and last traded at $40.85. 34,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,255,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.19 per share, with a total value of $20,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.71 per share, with a total value of $35,855,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,250,000 shares of company stock worth $371,350,000 and have sold 76,319 shares worth $4,433,558. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 8,284.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,536,000 after buying an additional 1,118,400 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,444,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

