Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives GBX 453.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 453.33 ($5.97).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.19) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

LON:ASCL opened at GBX 343.80 ($4.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 297.80 ($3.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 456.80 ($6.01). The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 341.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 388.93.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

