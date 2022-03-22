Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,867. The firm has a market cap of $101.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.93.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

