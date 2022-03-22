Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st.

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 1.51. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Assertio by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

