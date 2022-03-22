Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st.
NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 1.51. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.72.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Assertio by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.
Assertio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
