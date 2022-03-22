Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.18) to GBX 2,700 ($35.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Associated British Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,367.50.
About Associated British Foods (Get Rating)
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
