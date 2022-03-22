Assura’s (AGR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.04) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assura currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 82 ($1.08).

Get Assura alerts:

Assura stock opened at GBX 67.05 ($0.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

Assura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.