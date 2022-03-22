AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £105 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £105 ($138.23) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £100 ($131.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a £105 ($138.23) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($125.07) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.50) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,728.46 ($128.07).

AZN stock opened at GBX 9,629 ($126.76) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 7,045 ($92.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,701 ($127.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £149.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1,578.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,839.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,708.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.91) per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

