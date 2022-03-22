Athira Pharma (ATHA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect Athira Pharma to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATHA stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $398.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.30. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,781 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 27,130.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

