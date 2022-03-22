Athira Pharma (ATHA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect Athira Pharma to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ATHA stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $398.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.30. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Athira Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.
