Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $112.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

ATO stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

