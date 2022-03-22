Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $21.66

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.66, but opened at $21.00. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 167 shares traded.
AURA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.74.
About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)
Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
