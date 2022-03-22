Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) to post $71.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. Aviat Networks posted sales of $66.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $296.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.02 million to $299.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $312.80 million, with estimates ranging from $306.20 million to $326.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on AVNW. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

AVNW traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.94. 54,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,276. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $324.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

