Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) will report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.95. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,392,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 30,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,747,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,061,000 after buying an additional 86,947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 55,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,009. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

