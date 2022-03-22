AZEK (AZEK) & Its Rivals Financial Survey

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AZEK to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AZEK and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AZEK
|0
|1
|8
|0
|2.89
|AZEK Competitors
|115
|659
|781
|38
|2.47
Risk & Volatility
AZEK has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZEK’s rivals have a beta of 2.16, indicating that their average share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares AZEK and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AZEK
|$1.18 billion
|$93.15 million
|42.84
|AZEK Competitors
|$2.45 billion
|$147.20 million
|18.79
AZEK’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AZEK. AZEK is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares AZEK and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AZEK
|8.13%
|10.30%
|6.85%
|AZEK Competitors
|3.80%
|1.98%
|4.66%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
98.7% of AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AZEK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
AZEK beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)
The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
