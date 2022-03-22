AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.29 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZZ will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AZZ (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.