BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) PT Raised to GBX 830 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($9.35) to GBX 830 ($10.93) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAESY. Societe Generale cut BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank cut BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BAE Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $433.50.
BAE Systems stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. BAE Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88.
About BAE Systems (Get Rating)
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
