BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) PT Raised to GBX 830 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($9.35) to GBX 830 ($10.93) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAESY. Societe Generale cut BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank cut BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BAE Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $433.50.

BAE Systems stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. BAE Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

