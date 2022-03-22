Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $146.68

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $146.68, but opened at $152.44. Baidu shares last traded at $156.10, with a volume of 29,821 shares changing hands.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.53.

The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

