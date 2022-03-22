Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €7.40 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.40 ($8.13) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVAGet Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BBVA. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.02) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($5.93) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €6.25 ($6.87) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.80 ($6.37) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €6.60 ($7.25) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.15) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($8.71).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

