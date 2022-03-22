Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €7.40 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.40 ($8.13) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on BBVA. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.02) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($5.93) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €6.25 ($6.87) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.80 ($6.37) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €6.60 ($7.25) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, February 4th.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.15) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($8.71).
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.
Read More
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.