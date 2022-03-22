Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.82 ($4.20).

SAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.19) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.80 ($4.18) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.73) to €3.70 ($4.07) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.84) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.29) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

