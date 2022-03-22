Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after purchasing an additional 574,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

BAC traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,801,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

