Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$151.11.

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 target price for the company.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$152.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$147.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$138.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$109.63 and a 12-month high of C$153.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

