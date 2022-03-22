Barclays Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $69.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $44.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY opened at $60.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,978,000 after buying an additional 394,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after buying an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after buying an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.